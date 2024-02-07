‘Dangerous’ – Reading boss Ruben Selles has say on next opponents Charlton Athletic after Nathan Jones’ arrival

Reading boss Ruben Selles has said he is expecting Charlton Athletic to be a ‘dangerous’ opponent this weekend.

Reading head into their game on Saturday in good spirits after winning 1-0 away at promotion chasing Stevenage last night.

Vadaine Oliver’s own goal on the stroke of half-time was enough for the Royals to pick up a crucial three points in Hertfordshire.

Selles has turned his attention to the Addicks now and has said, as per their official club website: “We play at home in front of our fans and Charlton have been a good team during the season, they have good players. They will be dangerous and will have a new Manager that will get them going and it is going to be an intense game, but we will be ready for it.”

He also added: “The spirit of this (Reading) team is unbelievable and has been growing throughout the season. They fight for each other, they play for each other, they show they are good footballers and can play in any condition and they do it together. I am very proud of all they have achieved as a collective.”

Reading boss on Charlton Athletic

Charlton have turned to former Luton Town, Stoke City and Southampton boss Nathan Jones as their replacement for Michael Appleton and he will be eager to make a positive first impression with a win against Reading.

It is always tough playing against a team with a new manager at the helm but the Royals’ win over Stevenage will give them confidence.

In addition, the Addicks have been in really poor form over recent times and have slipped down to 19th position.

They are now level on points with Selles’ side meaning this upcoming match is a significant one. The pair are currently outside the relegation zone by a point after Port Vale dropped into the bottom four after losing 1-0 at home to Leyton Orient last time out.

Reading lost key defensive trio Nelson Abbey, Tom McIntrye and Tom Holmes in the January transfer window, although the latter was loaned back by Luton Town.

Off-field problems continue to cloud over the Berkshire club but Selles has used these problems to galvanise the players on the pitch.

Staying up would be a huge achievement this term and they will be keen to keep their momentum going against Jones’ Charlton.