Barnsley had a bid rejected by Dunfermline Athletic for defender Josh Edwards in January, as per a report by The Courier.

Barnsley’s attempts to lure the left-back down the border this winter were snubbed.

Edwards, 23, stayed put in Scotland beyond the end of the transfer window last week.

The Courier claim that the Tykes’ offer that could have risen to six-figures was batted away. Championship pair Preston North End and Stoke City have been mentioned as two other potential suitors in the report as well and are said to have shown interest in the full-back.

Barnsley bid rejected

Barnsley could have seen Edwards as someone to bolster their defensive department as they eye promotion to the second tier this season. However, they ended up bringing in Josh Earl from fellow League One side Fleetwood Town instead.

The Scotsman has made 27 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has chipped in with three goals and six assists.

His contract at Dunfermline expires at the end of the campaign and he is due to become a free agent in the summer as things stand. It remains to be seen whether the Tykes, along with Preston or Stoke, will rekindle their interest then with his long-term future up in the air.

Edwards played for Kilmarnock, Ayr United and Aidrie before linking up with his current club in 2019.

He has since become one of their most prized assets and despite their relegation from the Scottish Championship last year, he has stayed put.

Barnsley were to forced to pursue other targets last month and they drew 1-1 with Bolton Wanderers away last time out. Neill Collins’ side are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Leyton Orient.