Barnsley new boys Donovan Pines and Conor Grant got some minutes against Notts County on Tuesday afternoon, reports Doug O’Kane.

Barnsley swooped to land the pair in the January transfer window and they are currently both building up their fitness.

The Tykes’ line-up against the Magpies was mainly built up of Under-21 players and they won 2-1 after goals by Aiden Marsh and Aaron Atkinson.

As per Barnsley Chronicle reporter O’Kane on X (see below), winter additions Pines and Grant both played for an hour.

Pines off and Grant off. Played just over an hour. Both looked decent but obviously bigger tests to come than u21s friendly.

Pines strong and fast, some decent touches and passes too.

Barnsley pair get game time

Pines and Grant were on the bench for Barnsley in their 1-1 draw away at Bolton Wanderers in the league last weekend, with the latter coming off the bench.

The Tykes are back in League One action this weekend with a home clash against Leyton Orient as they look to keep their run of form going.

Pines was brought in following his exit from DC United and he was handed a deal until 2025 at Oakwell. The American centre-back played 93 times for his former club in the MLS and chipped in with six goals.

He worked under ex-Derby County and Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney at Audi Field and his arrival meant Kacper Lopata was allowed to depart for fellow third tier side Port Vale on a temporary basis.

Grant was signed on loan from MK Dons in League Two last week to add more competition and depth to Neill Collins’ midfield department.

He was at Sheffield Wednesday from 2017 to 2021 and played once for the Owls’ first-team before leaving for Rochdale. The Irishman was then signed by the Dons in June 2022 and has since made 52 appearances for them altogether, 14 of which have come this term.