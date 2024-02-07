Blackburn Rovers have been a club in dismay over recent months and now, speculation is circulating over the future of manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Blackburn Rovers named the Dane as manager back in the summer of 2022, bringing him in after Tony Mowbray’s tenure. He’s cut a popular figure at Ewood Park and there had been hope for this season after falling just short of the play-offs in the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

However, budget problems in the summer, continued issues off the pitch and increasing problems on it have cast doubt over Tomasson’s future. Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope has said he is poised to leave the club, though local reporter Elliot Jackson states the club insist the boss hasn’t been sacked or resigned.

Amid these conflicting claims, here are three managers Blackburn Rovers must target if Tomasson is to move on…

Paul Heckingbottom

Heckingbottom was relieved of his duties at Sheffield United back in November but could be an ideal candidate for Blackburn Rovers. At Bramall Lane, he took an underachieving side and turned them into promotion winners.

The 46-year-old could be the perfect option as Rovers look to turn around their fortunes and push back up the table. As he’s out of work, it wouldn’t be an expensive appointment either.

Mark Warburton

61-year-old Warburton has been out of management since leaving QPR in the summer of 2022 but he remained in the dugout as one of David Moyes’ coaches at West Ham last season. The chance to return to the no.1 role could appeal to the ex-Brentford and Rangers boss though.

QPR’s drop off following his exit displayed his importance at the club and he could be an interested party if Tomasson is to leave Blackburn Rovers.

Bo Svensson

Last but not least, if Blackburn Rovers want to look abroad again, Bo Svensson could be another name worth considering. The Dane left Bundesliga side FSV Mainz in November after almost three years at the helm.

The 44-year-old has experience at a high level and thanks to spells in Austria and in the Red Bull setup, he would have solid coaching connections. He could be an intriguing option to keep in mind.