Middlesbrough are hoping to kick on over the second half of the season but with January done, the options of further signings are limited.

Middlesbrough would have been hoping to do more business over January. Finn Azaz, Luke Thomas and Luke Ayling signed, while attacker Morgan Rogers sealed a high-profile move to the Premier League with Aston Villa.

The end of the transfer window means Boro can only make new additions if they dip into the free agent market. Head of football Kieran Scott has admitted the market will be looked at, and there are some decent options available.

With that said, here are three free agents Middlesbrough should consider moving for…

Ake Loba

If Boro want to move for a striker, Ivorian ace Loba could be a player worth considering. He’s available following the end of his contract with MLS side Nashville SC and while he struggled to make an impact there, his form in Mexico has caught the eye.

He had six goals and an assist to his name in 10 outings with loan club Mazattan FC and previously found success with Queretaro, U. San Martin and Monterry too. At 25, he’s one of the younger free agent options available too.

Kellyn Acosta

Admittedly, midfield isn’t really an area Middlesbrough need to add to. However, Acosta would be a high-quality option in the middle of the park and could be a good replacement for Jonny Howson in the long run.

The 28-year-old offers an energetic presence in the middle of the park and can play at full-back as well as in his natural role in midfield. With 58 United States caps to his name, he’s got a strong pedigree and could have a strong impact on Teesside.

Lucas Joao

Last but not least is another striker, and it’s a name fans will likely be familiar with. Lucas Joao has Championship experience from his spells with Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers and Reading, perhaps making him an ideal option up top.

Joao offers physicality at the top of the pitch and has found success on the left wing before too. After a tough spell in China, a return to these shores with Middlesbrough could be ideal.