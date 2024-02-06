Zaroury and Giles in: Hull City’s strongest starting XI after the January transfer window

Hull City rose back into the Championship play-offs after their 1-0 win over Millwall last time out at the MKM Stadium.

Hull City made it back-to-back victories with winger Jaden Philogene scoring on his return from injury.

The Tigers have had an impressive season so far under Liam Rosenior and have some important games coming up against Swansea City, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.

They had a busy January transfer window and brought in Billy Sharp, Ivor Pandur, Ryan Giles, Noah Ohio, Abdulkadir Omur, Fabio Carvalho and Anass Zaroury.

Here is a look at how Hull’s winter business impacts their starting XI…

Hull City’s strongest starting XI

Allsop (GK)

Coyle

Jones

Greaves

Giles

Morton

Seri

Zaroury

Carvalho

Philogene

Connolly

Ryan Allsop’s ability to use his feet keeps him above new signing Pandur and Matt Ingram for the moment.

In defence, captain Lewie Coyle has been impressive this term and starts ahead of Cyrus Christie, whilst Alfie Jones and Jacob Greaves have formed a partnership in the heart of defence with Sean McLoughlin providing back-up.

Luton Town loanee Ryan Giles was an eye-catching addition for the Tigers and is their strongest left-back.

Tyler Morton has been a hit on loan from Liverpool and plays well alongside Jean Michael Seri, who is away at AFCON right now. Regan Slater or Greg Docherty can slot in whilst he’s unavailable.

Zaroury and Philogene are two of the best wingers in the Championship, whilst Carvalho shouldn’t be playing in the second tier.

Rosenior has players like Ozan Tufan, Omur and Adama Traore to pick from in attacking areas which shows his strength in depth.

Up front, Manchester City loan man Liam Delap is the Tigers’ best striker but he’s injured. Aaron Connolly, who has eight goals to his name this term, will be back in the starting XI when he’s fully fit and is backed up by the experienced Sharp and promising Ohio.