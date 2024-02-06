West Brom defender Martin Kelly is set to be sidelined for a further 10 weeks after picking up a muscle problem in his recovery, reporter Lewis Cox has said.

West Brom have been without experienced defender Kelly for the entire 2023/24 campaign. He was stepping up his recovery in the New Year and made the bench for a Premier League 2 clash with West Ham’s U21s, though he remained on the bench.

Kelly’s last senior outing for the Baggies came in an FA Cup replay with Chesterfield back in January 2023, while he played only once in the Championship for loan club Wigan Athletic back in February of that year too. It’s been a long road back, and the 33-year-old has been forced to the sidelines for a further spell.

Writing on X, reporter Lewis Cox confirms that Kelly has picked up a muscle problem in his recovery. As a result, he’ll be unable to train for another 10 weeks.

we did a bit last Fri post presser, mate. Out and unable to train for another 10 weeks sadly. Muscle problem as he tried to build up post-lengthy absence — Lewis Cox (@LewisCox_star) February 5, 2024

A further setback

Kelly’s road to recovery just got another 10 weeks longer, so West Brom will be hoping they can see him through this next stint without any fresh blows. He’ll be eased back into action as he was before, but perhaps with further hesitance after this muscle problem.

The former Crystal Palace and Liverpool defender sees his contract expire at the end of the season, so he’ll be determined to return to fitness before then. That way, he can either look to earn an extension with the Baggies or head into free agency fit.

Thankfully for Carlos Corberan, he has some solid defensive options in his ranks. Cedric Kipre, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley and Erik Pieters are all options at the heart of the backline while Pipa and Darnell Furlong are the available right-backs at The Hawthorns.

West Brom sit 5th in the Championship table as it stands and face Ipswich Town this weekend.