Watford star Yaser Asprilla has emerged as a late transfer window target for Turkish side Galatasaray, according to a report from Takvim (via Sport Witness).

Watford attacking midfielder Asprilla has been linked with moves away from Vicarage Road before. There was said to be interest from elsewhere in January, but the UK window passed and the Colombian remained with the Hornets.

However, the Turkish window is open until this Friday, and Asprilla is claimed to be attracting attention in the Super Lig.

According to Turkish news outlet Takvim, Watford ace Asprilla has emerged as a late target for giants Galatasaray. They’re keen to bolster their ranks with a new attack-minded player before their window slams shut and the 20-year-old is a talent manager Okan Buruk approves of.

Asprilla, playing as an attacking midfielder and out on the wings, has featured 30 times for Watford this season. In the process, he’s conjured up four goals and five assists across all competitions for the Championship club.

Interest to resist

Asprilla has drawn interest before and Galatasaray are just the latest side keen. They’re not the first and they certainly won’t be the last.

However, unless serious money is to be offered, Watford have to resist this latest interest in the young Colombian. They wouldn’t be able to source a replacement with the transfer window closed, leaving them down on a key player and light on an option in the attacking department.

Besides, Vicarage Road feels like the right place for Asprilla to be at the moment. His development has been managed carefully and with an increase in attacking output and game time over the course of the season, he’s on the right tracks as he looks to maximise his exciting potential.

Time will tell if Galatasaray test Watford’s resolve, but if they do, the Hornets would be wise to stand firm.