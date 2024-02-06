QPR have bolstered their ranks this winter by bringing in Joe Hodge, Isaac Hayden, Michael Frey and Lucas Andersen.

QPR are currently fighting for their lives in the Championship and are joined in the relegation zone by Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town.

They boosted their survival hopes with their 2-1 win against Blackburn Rovers last weekend after goals by new boy Hodge and Illias Chair.

Here is a look at three players who would have benefitted from leaving the Hoops in January…

Aaron Drewe

The 22-year-old provides useful depth to QPR’s defensive department but his chances of nailing down a regular spot in their starting XI are slim. He has risen up through the academy of the London club and has had loan spells away in the past at Chelmsford City, Oxford City and Weymouth in the past to get experience under his belt.

Drewe is unlikely to break into their team and an exit last month would have helped him get more opportunities. His future is likely to be resolved this summer.

Joe Walsh

At the age of 21, goalkeeper Walsh will want to be playing every week now but faces a battle against Asmir Begovic and Jordan Archer. He has recently returned from a loan stint away at Accrington Stanley in League Two.

He joined the R’s in 2021 from Gillingham and has also had temporary stints at Hampton and Richmond Borough, Dorking Wanderers and Maidenhead United to boost his development. The stopper has played once for the Hoops’ first-team.

Chris Willock

It would have been a controversial move to sell a key player before the deadline last week. However, Willock is out of contract this summer and QPR risk losing him for nothing in late June.

Journalist Alan Nixon claimed on his Patreon page that the club were willing to offload him. HullLive reported that Hull City considered a swoop and he could have swapped a relegation battle for a promotion push.