Preston North End had a quiet January transfer window and didn’t make a signing.

Preston North End are three points off the Championship play-offs after beating Ipswich Town 3-2 last time out.

They are back in action with an away trip to Wales to face Cardiff City this weekend.

In the meantime, here is a look at three players who may have been disappointed not to leave Deepdale this winter…

Layton Stewart

Preston swooped to land the 21-year-old last summer from Liverpool on a permanent basis. He has since played five times for them during the first-half of this season.

Stewart isn’t guaranteed regular game time under Ryan Lowe right now, despite providing useful depth in attacking areas. The forward would benefit from getting experience elsewhere but stayed put beyond the deadline last week.

Noah Mawene

Like Stewart, a temporary exit could have been a smart move for Mawene. The 19-year-old, who joined the second tier outfit in 2018, is highly-rated but is unlikely to nail down a regular spot in the starting XI at this moment in time.

The door to join a Football League club has now shut but he does still have the chance to link up with a team in non-league outside of the window. He made his debut back in 2022 in a league win over Blackburn Rovers.

Patrick Bauer

It seemed likely that he would be leaving Preston last month. He has fallen out of favour over recent times and is out of contract this summer.

The former Charlton Athletic man is due to leave Lancashire on a free transfer in late June and has only played once in the league so far in this campaign. Belgian side Charleroi were linked with him, as per dhnet.