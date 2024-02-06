Blackburn Rovers saw the ranks shuffled a fair bit over the course of a challenging January transfer window at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers are down in 18th in the Championship table, so new faces were needed. A new talisman was top of the shopping list but despite announcing a deal for Duncan McGuire, an administrative error could see the move fall through.

Connor O’Riordan, Kyle McFadzean and John Fleck all joined permanently while Ben Chrisene, Yasin Ayari and Billy Koumetio signed on loan. Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace was the headline outgoing, but Niall Ennis was also sold and Lewis Travis and Jack Vale were loaned out.

However, there are some players that perhaps could have fared well elsewhere too. Here, we put forward three Blackburn Rovers players who would have benefitted from moves elsewhere in the January transfer window…

Zak Gilsenan

20-year-old attacking midfielder Gilsenan is looking more and more like a player ready for first-team football. Opportunities with the Championship club continue to elude him, so a loan move to an EFL club could have been ideal for his development.

The Irishman is coming good on the potential he displayed in Liverpool and Barcelona’s academies and a senior breakthrough may not be far away.

Dilan Markanday

Former Tottenham Hotspur starlet Markanday can definitely have a role to play with Blackburn Rovers in the years to come. He’s frequently looked too good for youth football and has shown bright moments in the first-team, but he sometimes struggles to have a telling impact in the Championship.

An Aberdeen loan last season failed to bear fruit but a stint with a League One team could be just what he needs. If Markanday can find a consistent end product at a first-team level, he could prove to be a real asset for Blackburn Rovers in the years to come.

Harry Leonard

Admittedly, it could be helpful that Leonard didn’t depart in the latter stages of the January window. The McGuire situation means he will likely be needed up top by Blackburn Rovers.

However, having found some joy in front of goal this season, regular minutes is what Leonard needs. He drew late loan interest and if a striker signing got over the line in time, Leonard could have benefitted from a stint with an EFL side. As it went though, a move never materialised, and Jon Dahl Tomasson may be grateful for it if McGuire’s move isn’t ratified.