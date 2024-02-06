Barnsley are eyeing promotion back to the Championship this season from League One.

Barnsley delved into the January market to bring in Donovan Pines, Josh Earl and Conor Grant to bolster their ransk.

They also let the likes of Aaron Leya Iseka, Callum Styles, Kacper Lopata and Conor McCarthy head out the exit door.

Here is a look at three players who would have benefitted leaving Oakwell…

Vimal Yoganathan

The 18-year-old, who is from Wales, is highly-rated by Barnsley. He penned a new deal this winter and would benefit from getting some regular first-team football elsewhere.

Yoganathan was linked with a move away from South Yorkshire late last year before his current club managed to strike a new contract for him. According to reporter Will Unwin on X, Wolves, Southampton, AFC Bournemouth and Brentford were keen on him.

Aiden Marsh

He has recently returned from his loan spell away from the Tykes at York City in the National League. The versatile forward made seven appearances for the Minstermen, having previously spent time away in 2022 at Scunthorpe United.

His chances of nailing down a regular spot in Neill Collins’ first-team between now and the end of the season as they look to get promoted to the second tier due to the competition for places in his position and a departure would have helped him get more opportunities.

Aaron Atkinson

The teenager has been on the bench a few times recently. Prior to joining Barnsley in 2021, he had stints in the North West in the academies at Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers and Oldham Athletic.

A loan exit would help him get some experience. The promising 18-year-old was handed his debut last November against Bradford City in the EFL Trophy.