Portsmouth are ready to rekindle their interest in Crystal Palace youngster Jadan Raymond this summer, as per a report by The News.

Portsmouth saw a move for the attacking midfielder collapse on the final day of the transfer window last week.

Raymond, 20, had been identified by the League One table toppers as a potential January addition but they weren’t able to get a deal over the line on deadline.

The News claim John Mousinho’s side could rekindle their pursuit of him at the end of this season.

Portsmouth to rekindle interest

Raymond has been on the books at Crystal Palace for his whole career to date after linking up with them at Under-9’s level after trial spells at Chelsea and Arsenal.

He has risen up through the academy ranks of the Premier League side and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

The prospect is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Eagles but did make their match day squad against Nottingham Forest earlier in this campaign.

Raymond has played 28 games for the London club’s Under-21’s side to date and has chipped in with a single goal and six assists.

His chances of breaking into Crystal Palace’s starting XI anytime soon are slim due to the abundance of quality options that they have at their disposal in his position. Therefore, an exit to Portsmouth would have been a shrewd move for him this winter.

He would have offered Mousinho more competition and depth in attacking areas for the remainder of this term as they chase down promotion to the Championship.

The Londoner has been forced to stay at Selhurst Park until the summer now but could emerge on Pompey’s radar again in the future.