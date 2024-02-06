Portsmouth’s sporting director Richard Hughes has said Aldershot Town attacker Lorent Tolaj wasn’t on their radar in January.
Portsmouth were not pursuing a deal to land the National League ace this winter as they pursued other signings.
Tolaj, 22, has made 34 appearances in all competitions already this season for Aldershot and has scored 16 goals.
Hughes has said, as per a report by The News: “We weren’t targeting him, not at all. I’m not really sure where the speculation came from.
“I don’t know if it’s based on the fact we have been keeping a close eye on Aldershot, obviously Haji Mnoga is there. I also know the assistant manager Richard Dryden really well. But it was never a name that was really discussed internally at any recruitment meetings.”
Portsmouth man shoots down rumour
Tolaj has been in fine form this term for Aldershot and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move to the Football League in the near future.
However, Portsmouth are well stocked up with options in his position right now as they chase down promotion to the Championship.
He joined his current club only last summer and has adapted well to life with the Shots but they will likely face a battle to keep hold of him down the line.
The former Switzerland youth international started his career at FC Sion before being lured to England as a youngster by Brighton and Hove Albion in 2018.
Tolaj never made a senior appearance for the Seagulls but did gain experience during loan spells away from the AMEX Stadium at Cambridge United, Salford City and Dundee.
He then cut ties with Roberto De Zerbi’s side on a permanent basis at the end of the last campaign and has since made Aldershot his home in the fourth tier.
Portsmouth’s links have been quashed by Hughes and they are sat at the top of the table in League One after an impressive season to date.
They won 4-1 at home to Northampton Town last time out and are four points above 2nd place Derby County. Next up for John Mousinho’s men is an away trip to struggling Carlisle United this weekend.
