Portsmouth’s sporting director Richard Hughes has said Aldershot Town attacker Lorent Tolaj wasn’t on their radar in January.

Portsmouth were not pursuing a deal to land the National League ace this winter as they pursued other signings.

Tolaj, 22, has made 34 appearances in all competitions already this season for Aldershot and has scored 16 goals.

Hughes has said, as per a report by The News: “We weren’t targeting him, not at all. I’m not really sure where the speculation came from.