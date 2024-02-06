Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United takes place at Home Park in tonight’s FA Cup Fourth Round replay, kicking off at 19:45.

Plymouth Argyle fought back in the initial tie at Elland Road to grab an equaliser in a game that finished 1-1. Adam Randell’s goal cancelled out Jaidon Anthony’s opener for Leeds United, forcing this Home Park replay.

The visiting Whites sit 3rd in the Championship table, with their hosts Plymouth sitting in 15th place. However, league positions will count for nothing in this tie as the victor prepares to face either Aston Villa or Chelsea in the next round.

Here, we look at five players who could dictate Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United…

Morgan Whittaker

When you have a 16 goal and six assist threat like Whittaker, there is always a level of danger for opposition defenders. Leeds United’s defence will have to be on top of their game tonight to keep him quiet.

They have only conceded twice in January, so the Whites have a tight unit. However, one slip from what is a tight defence could very well see Whittaker take advantage.

Adam Randell

Adam Randell scored the equaliser at Elland Road that forced this replay. With midfielders Adam Forshaw and Darko Gyabi unavailable for Plymouth Argyle, Randell could very well turn out again against Daniel Farke’s side.

He held his own in the initial tie, and will have to do so against a Whites midfield that could include Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev. He performed admirably at Elland Road and may need to do so again in this replay.

Wilfried Gnonto

A wantaway player at the start of this Championship season, Gnonto backed down from transfer demands. Now integrated back into the senior squad, the Italian international has struggled for game time due to the brilliance of Dan James.

With James injured, Gnonto has seen starts in Leeds United’s last two games. Last time out – in the 1-0 win on Friday against Bristol City – the diminutive Italian was back amongst the goals. Quick and direct, he will be one to watch for Argyle.

Georginio Rutter

Rutter is sublime with the ball at his feet, gliding by opponents with ease and proving so hard to knock off the ball. His pace is deceptive and can catch defenders unaware, but he also has a bag of tricks at his disposal.

He has nine assists in the league, and a lot of Leeds United’s best play goes through him. The only criticism some have is that he isn’t as deadly in front of goal as he should be. Should he be able to crack that, he’d be an excellent no. 10 for Daniel Farke’s side.

Sam Byram

Farke brought Byram in after overseeing him whilst the two were at Norwich City together. Full-back Byram earned a deal at Leeds United and in doing so rejoined the club where he came up through the ranks.

Since starting his second stint at Elland Road, the Thurrock-born left-back has impressed for the Whites. His hard-tackling, positional sense and ability to get forward make him an important player.