Lincoln City new boy Zak Bradshaw has joined Dundalk on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Lincoln City swooped to land the defender from Ipswich Town in the January transfer window.

Bradshaw, 20, has now left the LNER Stadium on a temporary basis to get some more experience under his belt.

The Imps have confirmed he has moved to the League of Ireland until the end of the season.

Lincoln City loan out recent arrival from Ipswich Town

Bradshaw’s loan to Dundalk is a chance for him to get some first-team football to boost his development before linking up again with Lincoln in the summer.

The youngster rose up through the academy ranks at Ipswich and was a regular for the Championship promotion hopefuls at various youth levels.

He didn’t make a senior appearance for the Tractor Boys though and was given the green light to head out the exit door on a permanent basis this summer.

Bradshaw had spells away from Portman Road at Bury Town, Chelmsford, Bromley, Braintree Town and Woking to get some experience under his belt.

He spent the first-half of this term with the latter in the National League and played 20 games for the Cardinals in all competitions under former Coventry City, Portsmouth and Sheffield United midfielder Michael Doyle.

Bradshaw leaves behind a Lincoln side who are sat in 12th position in the League One table. They are 14 points off the play-offs and 10 points above the drop zone.

The Imps won 1-0 away at Burton Albion last time out after Reeco Hackett-Fairchild’s winner, despite Alex Mitchell’s red card after just half an hour at the Pirelli Stadium.

They are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Fleetwood Town.