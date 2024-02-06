Norwich City’s Liam Gibbs remains a ‘big part’ of their plans going forward despite seeing his game time dry up recently, as detailed in a report by the Pink Un.

Norwich City handed him a lengthy five-year contract last summer running until June 2028.

Gibbs, 21, has made 17 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season, 12 of which have come in the Championship.

Although he isn’t always a regular starter for the Canaries, the Pink Un report he is still seen as an important member of their squad.

Norwich City plans

Gibbs came off the bench for Norwich as they won 2-1 at home to Coventry City last time out. Josh Sargent and Borja Sainz were on the scoresheet for them against the Sky Blues to boost their promotion hopes.

The Canaries are looking to return to the Premier League this term and are sat in 9th position in the table, just a point outside the play-offs. West Brom and Hull City both have a game in hand on them at the moment though.

Gibbs made the switch to Carrow Road in 2021 and he played 37 times for the East Anglian outfit altogether last term, chipping in with a single goal.

He hasn’t been in the team as much under Wagner but will be itching to force his way back into the starting XI over the coming months.

Prior to his transfer to Norwich, he rose up through the academy ranks of rivals Ipswich Town. He was a regular for the Tractor Boys at various youth levels before going on to play four times for their senior team as a teenager whilst they were still in League One.

The Canaries are back in action this weekend with an away trip to QPR as they look to build on their win over Coventry. The Hoops head into the match on the back of a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.