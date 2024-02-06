Ipswich Town have stuttered in recent weeks but after the January transfer window, they’ll be hopeful of reviving their automatic promotion push.

Ipswich Town are sat 4th in the Championship table as it stands. They held a commanding gap to the chasing pack in 2nd place previously but a run of one win in eight combined with the impressive form of Southampton and Leeds United has seen them lose ground.

With the aid of some winter signings, it will be hoped that the Tractor Boys can rediscover their best and push back towards the top two.

Four new additions were made over the January transfer window. Ali Al-Hamadi signed on a permanent basis following a starring stint in League Two with AFC Wimbledon while Kieffer Moore, Lewis Travis and Jeremy Sarmiento all joined on temporary deals.

But how does Ipswich Town’s winter business impact their starting XI? Here, we take a look at the strongest lineup Kieran McKenna can field…

Ipswich Town’s strongest starting XI

Hladky (GK)

Williams

Woolfenden

Burgess

Davis

Morsy

Luongo

Burns

Chaplin

Broadhead

Moore

In goal, Vaclav Hladky remains the no.1 after taking the starting spot from Christian Walton earlier in the Championship season.

The confirmation that Brandon Williams will remain with Ipswich Town for the remainder of the campaign likely puts him ahead of Harry Clarke at right-back. While the Manchester United loanee continues to recover though, Clarke is a reliable deputy on the right.

The centre-back pairing of Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess will likely be restored when the latter is ready to go after the Asian Cup. Leif Davis is a nailed-on starter at left-back when fit.

In midfield, the signing of Travis adds competition but mainstays Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo will likely remain the go-to pairing. In front of them, Conor Chaplin remains with Welsh stars Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead out wide, though Jeremy Sarmiento will be staking his claim for a starting role.

Up top, Kieffer Moore looks to be Ipswich Town’s ideal striker. Fellow winter signing Al-Hamadi is strong competition though, while George Hirst will hope to return to the starting XI when he’s back from a long-term injury.