Millwall are facing an extended spell without striker Kevin Nisbet due to a ‘pretty serious’ hamstring injury, manager Joe Edwards has confirmed.

Millwall added striker Nisbet to their ranks in the summer transfer, joining from Hibernian after another prolific stint in the Scottish Premiership. He hasn’t been able to kick on as hoped in his first campaign at The Den though, dropping in and out of the starting XI since Edwards’ arrival.

The 26-year-old has made 26 Championship appearances, netting five goals. His last strike came off the bench in the 3-2 defeat to Leicester City back in December, a goal that made it three goals in four games for the striker.

Nisbet had made four straight starts across all competitions before missing out on the squad completely against Hull City at the weekend. Now, the extent of his injury has been confirmed by manager Edwards.

Speaking to News at Den, the Millwall boss stated Nisbet is facing a lengthy spell out through a ‘pretty serious’ hamstring injury. The treatment plan remains to be seen, but the striker will be out for the foreseeable it seems. He said:

“He’s got a hamstring issue. It’s pretty serious. He won’t be here for a good number of weeks and we’re still waiting for a specialist’s opinion to see exactly what even the treatment process will be. Sometimes you need surgery on hamstrings, sometimes you don’t.

“We’re waiting to get that news. But it’s definitely a significant one and he won’t be back anytime soon.”

In his absence

With Nisbet facing an extended spell on the sidelines, Edwards will be forced to shuffle things at the top of the pitch. Winter signing Michael Obafemi started against Hull City at the weekend and could be the leading contender to hold onto that spot.

Tom Bradshaw will be keen to take his place in the starting XI back while there are other versatile attackers whoo can operate there if needs be too. Duncan Watmore and Zian Flemming have both operated as no. 9s before, but they are more often that not deployed in behind the striker by Edwards.

It will be down to Obafemi or Bradshaw to take up the mantle as Millwall look to find some form in front of goal. They’ve not been particularly prolific this season but Millwall will be hoping this enforced change can improve their fortunes at the top end of the pitch.