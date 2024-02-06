Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick made three additions to his squad during the January transfer window, delving into the loan market twice as well as splashing the cash to bolster his midfield.

Middlesbrough’s first winter signing was the permanent transfer of Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz. The 23-year-old signed a four-and-a-half year deal with Boro following an impressive 18 months on loan with Plymouth Argyle where he made 67 appearances and scored 15 goals alongside winning the League One title.

Next to join Carrick’s men was experienced Leeds United right-back Luke Ayling, joining on loan until the end of the season. The 32-year-old was identified as a player with good experience and the ability to help push Boro in the right direction back up the Championship table.

The Teesside outfit finished their January business by securing a defender on the opposite flank in Leicester City’s Luke Thomas. The 22-year-old left-back spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Premier League side Sheffield United, but was not getting the game time he had hoped for and subsequently dropped back down to the Championship with Middlesbrough.

A spot in the side which seemed to evade Boro during January was the striker’s position, with no achievable signings for the role able to be completed during the window, according to head of football Kieran Scott.

Boro’s stance

“I was on a call with Chris Jones [head of scouting] and we were discussing free agents. We absolutely look at that market, it is a good market,” Scott told The Northern Echo.

“We’ll see where we get to on that, but we always like to have a plan on every eventuality. But we’ll sit with Michael [Carrick] and the guys tomorrow and say we’ve identified XXX and we have that ongoing discussion like we always do.”

It remains to be seen who Middlesbrough may have identified as a possible target now that the window has drawn to a close, but former Stoke City striker Dwight Gayle can be ruled out after a deal for the 34-year-old was labelled ‘difficult’ by Scott.

There are options out there for Carrick’s side, but it is not yet known whether or not he will be adding a striker to his ranks in the coming weeks. Any additions will have to be the right ones for Boro though, as those who have been out of the game can take time to get up to speed.

However, if a free agent can come in and have a swift impact, they could be worthwhile additions for Carrick and co.