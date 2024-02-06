Stoke City had an active January transfer window in which five new arrivals made their way to the bet365 Stadium, two of which easily slot into the Potters’ strongest starting lineup.

Stoke City secured loan deals for Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Luke Cundle. Million Manhoef, Niall Ennis and Scott Morris meanwhile joined permanently from Vitesse Arnhem, Blackburn Rovers and Christchurch United respectively.

Iversen, Cundle and Ennis have already made their debuts for the Championship side, with Manhoef likely to feature this weekend and Morris seen more as one for the future in the goalkeeping department.

Steven Schumacher’s side currently sit 20th in the table, just four points above the relegation zone after a mightily disappointing season so far. The Potters have won just one of their last seven fixtures in all competitions, that being a 1-0 win away from home against bottom of the pile Rotherham United – things have to improve and fast for the Staffordshire outfit.

But how does Stoke City’s winter business impact their starting XI? Here, we take a look at the strongest lineup Schumacher can field…

Stoke City’s strongest starting XI

Iversen (GK)

Tchamadeu

McNally

Wilmot

Gooch

Burger

Baker

Jun-ho

Manhoef

Mmaee

Vidigal

Iversen is the obvious pick in between the sticks. There is a reason that Stoke City moved to acquire the Danish goalkeeper’s services and he will be expected to start for the remainder of the season.

Ben Wilmot is the obvious candidate to be a starting centre-back, though he has not looked quite as assured since Phil Jagielka’s departure. It is a toss up between Luke McNally and Michael Rose as to who partners him, but McNally gets the nod.

Lynden Gooch and Junior Tchamadeu are the options at left-back and right-back.

Wouter Burger is the standout candidate for holding midfielder, with Lewis Baker playing more centrally and Bae Jun-ho just ahead of them in a more attacking role. New singing Cundle may have be a shout over Baker, although the youngster could need some more time to settle in and Baker’s moments of quality would be missed.

Manhoef should slot straight in on the left flank, with Ryan Mmaee preferred over Ennis up top for now and André Vidigal featuring out wide on the right.