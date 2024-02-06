Leicester City’s January transfer window was a fairly quiet one in terms of both incomings and outgoings at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City sit top of the Championship table, so many would argue it to be a case of ‘don’t change a working formula’ over January. Signings like Stefano Sensi were targeted though, and no new faces joined Enzo Maresca’s squad.

There were some departures though. Alex Smithies retired while Luke Thomas and Daniel Iversen joined Championship rivals Middlesbrough and Stoke City respectively.

However, there are some players that perhaps could have moved on for their own sake. Here, we put forward three Leicester City players who would have benefitted from moves elsewhere in the January transfer window…

Wanya Marcal

Talented winger Marcal has been in and around the Leicester City first-team after catching the eye in pre-season. However, with a glut of talent out wide, the 21-year-old has found his minutes pretty limited.

A winter loan away could have been ideal for his development, allowing him to make a deserved step up from U21s football. He’s played extensively at youth level and after some bright showings in the Championship, an EFL loan could have been ideal.

Harry Souttar

Australia international Souttar wasn’t without his admirers but ultimately, he stayed put last month. Sheffield United and Leeds United were among those keen on the centre-back, who has played just four times across all competitions this season.

Souttar has proven himself at this level before and at Stoke City, he looked like a player who could only get better in time. With minutes eluding him, it could be that Souttar’s long-term future lies away from Leicester City despite staying in January.

Dennis Praet

Last but not least is Dennis Praet, who is another player who drew interest from elsewhere last month. His time with the Foxes hasn’t panned out as hoped and it seemed an exit could be on the cards in January, but perhaps the failed Sensi pursuit impacted that.

Praet’s deal is up in the summer and after limited minutes this season, it could be that he leaves for nothing.