The latest Leeds United team news as Daniel Farke’s side gear up to face Plymouth Argyle in their FA Cup replay at Home Park.

Leeds United enter tonight’s game of the back of blistering form that saw them unbeaten in January. This was a run – including two FA Cup ties – where they conceded just two goals.

The first game between the two saw Plymouth Argyle fight back to equalise against a Leeds United side who ran out of both steam and luck at Elland Road. The form might be with Daniel Farke’s Whites but it will be a keenly-contested game against Ian Foster’s side.

The Pilgrims fought well at Elland Road and in front of their home fans, they’ll be hopeful of extending their five-game unbeaten run.

Leeds United team news

Ahead of tonight’s game, Daniel Farke issued the latest on his squad (as relayed by the Yorkshire Evening Post).

Key duo Pascal Struijk and Dan James are confirmed as not available for tonight’s tie. Both are recovering from injury and are not yet ready to return to the fold.

Also likely to miss out is Jamie Shackleton who has just returned from injury. He has come down with an illness, hasn’t trained, and is likely unavailable to travel. Other than that bad news, Leeds United boss Farke confirmed that all other players involved in the 1-0 victory over Bristol City have come through without concern.

Predicted XI

Meslier (GK)

Gray

Rodon

Cooper

Firpo

Kamara

Gruev

Gnonto

Rutter

Anthony

Piroe

It will be a side with some changes as Leeds United continue to keep a close eye on the league. The Whites sit 3rd in the table in this season’s Championship standings.

Gnonto’s return to form with the winner against Bristol City in Friday night’s league game should see him given an extended run-out. He needs minutes in his legs, as does Jaidon Anthony, who will likely come in for a rested Crysencio Summerville.