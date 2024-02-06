Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle looked at Orlando City attacker Duncan McGuire in the January window, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle considered the MLS ace along with Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers.

McGuire, 22, looked to have joined the latter on deadline day after travelling over to England but the club have confirmed on an official club statement that the deal hasn’t been approved yet be the EFL.

The Athletic claim the Tractor Boys and the Pilgrims were among ‘several’ Championship teams to keep an eye on him.

Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle eyed attacker

Ipswich ended up bolstering their attacking department by bringing in Ali Al-Hamadi and Kieffer Moore from AFC Wimbledon and AFC Bournemouth respectively as they look to gain promotion to the Premier League under Kieran McKenna.

As for Plymouth, they made a few signings under new boss Ian Foster such as Greg Cundle, Adam Forshaw, Alfie Devine, Matthew Sorinola, Darko Gyabi and Lino Sousa to strengthen their ranks but didn’t get a forward in the end.

McGuire scored 15 goals in all competitions for Orlando during their 2023 season, 13 of which came in the league.

He played for Sporting Omaha FC as a youngster before linking up with Creighton Bluejays during his time at college. The Nebraska-born man went on to become a key player and scored 28 goals in 55 league matches.

McGuire then played in the USL League Two for Lane United and found the net on four occasions before landing himself a transfer to Orlando in the 2023 MLS Super Draft.

He hasn’t looked back since and has become an important asset to the Lions and helped them finish 2nd in the Eastern Conference in their last campaign.

Time will tell whether his switch to Blackburn finally gets completed, amid fresh claims that Ipswich and Plymouth eyed him too.