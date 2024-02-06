Middlesbrough defender Rav van den Berg has confirmed he had ‘other options’ before joining Boro but vows he made the perfect decision to join the club.

Middlesbrough recruited Dutch defender van den Berg in the summer of 2023, bringing him in from Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle. Since then, he’s held down a starting spot in Michael Carrick’s side at only 19.

He’s played 26 times across all competitions, netting one goal. 21 of his appearances have come in the Championship, operating across the backline and showcasing his versatility with Boro.

Van den Berg wasn’t without other interest in the summer too. The likes of AC Milan, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Brentford and Ajax were said to be admirers of his talents, but he opted for a move to Teesside with Middlesbrough instead. Now, he’s shed light on that decision.

Confirming the ‘other options’ elsewhere, van den Berg told The Northern Echo that after speaking with former Preston loan man and brother Sepp, he was convinced the second-tier would be the best place for him. He said:

“I had other options in the summer, but I definitely think I made the right decision.

“I have a brother who plays football [Sepp], and so I spoke to him about the move I was going to make. He was extremely positive about it. He played in the Championship on loan, and said it was a really important part of his career. He talked about how much he learned there.

“It was great for him, and it helped convince me this was the right thing for me. Of course, I made my own decision, but to hear that from him was really nice, and I’m already really happy about the choice I made.”

Kicking on with Boro

The Middlesbrough move looks to have worked out well for van den Berg. While he had the opportunities to join more high-profile clubs to test himself at a higher level, a move to the Riverside has ensured he’s playing week in, week out.

It’s in a highly competitive league too, which should only aid him as his career goes on. It served brother Sepp well, and it looks to be doing the same for the youngest van den Berg brother too.

Of course, it could be that a future at a higher level awaits him. His time with Middlesbrough has caught the eye and having impressed in the Championship as a centre-back and right-back at only 19, it wouldn’t be a surprise if some of those summer suitors are still keeping tabs on his development.