Coventry City boss Mark Robins has praised Kyle McFadzean for the way he handled his winter exit.

Coventry City cut ties with the centre-back on the final day of the transfer window last week and he linked up with fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers on a permanent deal.

McFadzean, 36, was a great servant to the Sky Blues but was told he wasn’t part of their plans anymore last month.

Robins has said, as per a report by CoventryLive: “What I would say is that he was brilliant throughout, as you would expect. He was encouraging and still leading in the dressing room, and that’s one of the biggest things because his presence isn’t here anymore. And that will be felt by people, so you can’t underestimate that.

“These are all the things people on the outside don’t see, but it does have an impact. That person’s energy has gone out of the building and we just wish him all the best in what he does, apart from when we play against them.”

New challenge for ex-Coventry City man

McFadzean injects useful experience into Blackburn’s squad as they look to halt their slide down the table. He has been handed the number 55 shirt by the Lancashire outfit and was an unused substitute as they lost 2-1 at home to QPR last time out.

The veteran signed for Coventry in 2019 and went on to make 171 appearances in all competitions for them, chipping in with eight goals.

He helped the Sky Blues win promotion from League One in his first year and then played a key role in Robins’ side getting to the play-off final last term. However, they were denied promotion to the Premier League after losing on penalties to Luton Town at Wembley.

McFadzean has also played for the likes of Sheffield United, Alfreton Town, Crawley Town, MK Dons and Burton Albion.

His new club Blackburn are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Stoke City as they look to stop their poor run of form. They are only five points above the drop zone and are one above their upcoming opponents.

As for Coventry, they slipped out of the play-offs on Saturday after their loss away at Norwich City and were overtaken by Hull City. They face Sheffield Wednesday in their FA Cup replay this evening with a clash against Maidstone United awaiting the winner.