Sporting Gijon boss Miguel Angel Ramirez has said Norwich City and QPR-linked Jonathan Varane is ‘happy’ at the club.

The midfielder ended up staying put in Spain beyond the end of the transfer window last week.

Varane, 22, was said to be on Norwich and QPR’s radar this winter along with La Liga pair Getafe and Cadiz, according to L’Equipe.

Ramirez has had this to say on the player’s situation, as per a report by Spanish news outlet La Nueva Espana (via Pink Un): “He is happy to stay and committed to staying here. Before expressing (publicly) what I said about him not being prepared to be at a higher level, I had that talk with him previously. We have spoken in recent days. He is happy here, calm, serene.

“He knows the change in his role in the squad, in terms of the competitive level in his position, and also in terms of our game model. That affects him directly, he understands it, he is working hard. But when he has come on, he did well.”

Latest on Norwich City and QPR-linked man

Norwich and QPR will have to wait now until the summer if they are to land Varane anyway.

The Canaries could have seen him as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park as they eye a place in the Championship play-offs.

David Wagner’s men are sat in 9th place after their 2-1 win over Coventry City at Carrow Road last time out and are only a point outside the top six.

As for QPR, they are fighting for their lives in the second tier and are in the relegation zone along with Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United. They won 2-1 away at Blackburn Rovers in their last fixture to boost their survival hopes.

The Hoops have brought in former Ajax and Aab midfielder Lucas Andersen on a free transfer this week to bolster their ranks.

Varane started his career at Lens and rose up through the academy ranks of the Ligue 1 outfit.

The Frenchman was loaned out to Rodez to get some experience under his belt before leaving on a permanent basis as a youngster to join Sporting Gijon in 2022.

He was a key player for Sporting’s B team during his first 12 months in Spain and has now established himself in their senior squad. His contract expires in the summer of 2027.