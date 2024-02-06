Former Hull City, Carlisle United and Morecambe man Jamie Devitt has announced his retirement on X.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international has called time on his playing career at the age of 33.

Devitt, 33, made over 400 appearances, the majority of which came in the Football League.

He has now decided to hang up his boots and has taken to social media to announce the news.

Former Hull City, Carlisle United and Morecambe retires

Devitt rose up through the academy ranks at Hull and was a regular at various youth levels during his spell in East Yorkshire.

The versatile Dublin-born man, who could play on the wing or in the attacking midfield role, went on to play 19 games during his time at the MKM Stadium and was on the books there whilst they were in the Premier League.

He had loan stints away at Darlington, Shrewsbury Town, Grimsby Town, Bradford City, Accrington Stanley and Rotherham United before leaving permanently in 2013.

Devitt was snapped up by Chesterfield before moving to Morecambe six months later on an initial temporary deal that was made permanent shortly after.

He went on to play 84 games for the Shrimps and fired 10 goals to land a switch to Carlisle in 2016.

Devitt carried on his impressive performances in Cumbria and made 130 appearances altogether, chipping in with 22 goals.

Blackpool then came calling but he didn’t play a single minute for the Tangerines. Bradford City, Newport County and Barrow then came calling before he returned to Brunton Park.

His second spell at Carlisle ended last summer after their promotion to League One under Paul Simpson and he has since been playing in non-league for Workington. However, he has now made the decision to retire from the game.