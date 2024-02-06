Bristol Rovers loan man Brandon Aguilera has drawn high praise from EFL pundit Ali Maxwell after his eye-catching debut against Exeter City.

Bristol Rovers struck a late deal to bring midfielder Aguilera in on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest on transfer deadline day last week. The 20-year-old has had limited first-team football in England to date but he’ll be looking to make good on his chance to impress with the Gas.

And, on his debut, the Costa Rica international quickly endeared himself to the travelling fans. Aguilera fired home one of the weekend’s best goals from outside the box, with his fantastic strike proving decisive in the 1-0 win over League One opponents Exeter City.

Fans were quick to praise the Forest loanee for his performance and now, the Bristol Rovers fans have been joined by pundit Ali Maxwell in praising Aguilera.

Speaking on the Not The Top 20 podcast, Maxwell waxed lyrical over Aguilera’s Gas debut. He highlighted how it was more than the goal that caught the eye, saying:

“15 minutes into Aguilera’s debut, he takes a touch away from the defender and spanks it into the top corner. Goalkeeper barely moved.

“I watched every touch from his debut on Wyscout on Sunday morning and let me tell you, it wasn’t just the goal. There were some other really nice touches in crowded midfield areas. I’m sure there’s a rawness to him, I’m sure there’ll be aspects of League One football that will not come quite so naturally to Brandon Aguilera. But hello, hola Brandon, welcome.”

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

A sign of things to come?

If Aguilera can maintain the standard displayed in his debut, he could prove to be a real revelation for Bristol Rovers. As Maxwell highlighted himself though, he could come up against some challenges as previous diminutive, raw playmakers have in the EFL.

However, the Nottingham Forest loanee has a pedigree that few League One loan players can match. He’s a 12-time international for Costa Rica at only 20 and has played in a World Cup, even starting on the wing in his country’s memorable 4-2 defeat to Germany in Qatar.

Experience of such high stakes games should stand him in great stead for the rest of the season with Bristol Rovers. After scoring a match-winning belter on his debut and catching the eye across the full 90, fans will be eager to see just how he can kick on over the remainder of the campaign.