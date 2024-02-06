Derby County will not be pursuing a move for free agent striker Dwight Gayle, a report from Derbyshire Live has stated.

Derby County failed in their pursuit to bring a forward to Pride Park Stadium during the January transfer window, leading to rumours of a potential free agent swoop.

Shortly after, the Rams were named as one of five clubs interested in Dwight Gayle following his Stoke City contract termination. Fabrizio Romano reported the interest in the striker, but Derbyshire Live has now said that Gayle will not be joining up with Paul Warne’s squad.

They state that his name arose as a topic of discussion at Pride Park but ultimately, he will not be pursued. It puts to bed speculation over a move after he was spotted driving near Pride Park.

It is news that may disappoint the fans of Derby County with the striker position seen as the spot that needs strengthening most within their squad.

Collins is crucial

Warne currently has just one senior player fit for the role up top. That is James Collins, who is on 20 goal contributions for the season in all competitions, with all three of Tyreece John-Jules, Conor Washington and Martyn Waghorn currently injured alongside youngster Dajaune Brown being out on loan at Gateshead.

There is now a lot of weight upon the shoulders of Collins, who effectively has no choice but to single-handedly lead the line until his strike force counterparts return to action. There is a sense that the League One side would be in real trouble should the 33-year-old now pick up an injury himself.

The Rams are currently sat 2nd in the table, occupying an automatic promotion spot, although that may change this evening with Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United below them having games in hand to be played tonight.

Derby County next face Shrewsbury Town on home soil this coming Saturday where they will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce and continue their push for promotion.