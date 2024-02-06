Plymouth Argyle endured a busy January transfer window as Ian Foster took the chance to shape his new squad to his liking.

Plymouth Argyle named Foster as Steven Schumacher’s permanent replacement early in January. It allowed him to quickly make changes to the ranks and allowed for a fruitful January transfer window.

It wasn’t without challenges though. Finn Azaz, Luke Cundle, Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Lewis Warrington were all recalled from their Premier League loans. Macauley Gillesphey, Matt Butcher, Tyreik Wright and Saxon Earley all moved on too.

It was a busy time for signings though with Matthew Sorinola and Adam Forshaw joining permanently while Lino Sousa, Ashley Phillips, Darko Gyabi and Alfie Devine all joined on loans.

But how does Plymouth Argyle’s winter business impact their starting XI? Here, we take a look at the strongest lineup Foster can field…

Plymouth Argyle’s strongest starting XI

Cooper (GK)

Phillips

Gibson

Galloway

Mumba

Forshaw

Gyabi

Miller

Whittaker

Devine

Hardie

Foster is quite fortunate to have almost his full strength squad available. Goalkeeper Michael Cooper is sidelined but Conor Hazard has proven to be a more than reliable deputy in his absence and is by no means a weak option to call upon.

At the back, the form of Brendan Galloway likely puts him ahead of Julio Pleguezuelo and Dan Scarr. The battle for a starting spot on the left is intriguing though, with new talents Sousa and Sorinola both challenged with displacing Mickel Miller from the XI.

Midfield is an area of solid depth too. Forshaw and Gyabi look like a solid partnership but perhaps Adam Randell will be the true long-term figure in the middle of the park while Jordan Houghton and Callum Wright are also options.

Morgan Whittaker and Alfie Devine look to have the spots in behind the no.9 locked down, with Ryan Hardie the main man up top. It will be intriguing to see if he stays there when Mustapha Bundu is fit again though.

Plymouth Argyle sit 15th in the Championship table with no defeats tasted in five games under Foster. They won their first Championship away game at the weekend against Swansea City, with the lineup largely the same as the one above.