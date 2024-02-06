Bristol City goalkeeper Lewis Thomas has agreed a contract extension to keep him at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2025, as per Bristol Live.

Bristol City added goalkeeper Thomas to their ranks back in September on a free transfer. He had been without a club since leaving Forest Green Rovers earlier in the summer but joined the Robins to add cover to their goalkeeping ranks.

The 26-year-old has only been involved in one first-team matchday whilst finding some action with the U21s. Max O’Leary and Stefan Bajic are both ahead of him in the pecking order while youngster Harvey Wiles-Richards is sidelined.

Now, it seems he’s set to see his stay extended.

Bristol Live report that the former Swansea City shot-stopper has penned an 18-month deal with Bristol City. It keeps him onboard until the summer of 2025 after his initial deal expired at the end of January. An agreement over an extension is said to have been in place in late December though.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Thomas’ future secured

While not exactly a key part of Liam Manning’s Bristol City plans, goalkeeper Thomas has a part to play and the new contract extension means he will continue to do so for some time yet. It offers some welcome security for the player too, marking good work on the club’s part.

Thomas can continue to serve as a third-choice option in goal while Wiles-Richards remains out. When the youngster is back, he can still have a part to play, offering cover and competition in the goalkeeping department.

The agreement until 2025 gives the Championship club some flexibility to explore their options in the summer too. They can keep Thomas on board for the 2024/25 season while perhaps taking the chance to loan out Bajic or Wiles-Richards, or they can take the chance to cash in on Thomas, earning a fee for a player they signed for nothing.