Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has said defender Gethin Jones is ‘available’ for their away trip to Cambridge United this evening.

Bolton Wanderers have been without the full-back over recent times due to him being away on international duty with Australia at the Asia Cup.

Jones, 28, is now back with the Trotters and they have a decision to make as to whether to throw him straight in against Cambridge.

Evatt has said, as per a report by The Bolton News: “Gethin is available but obviously he did a fair bit of travelling over the weekend – 16 or 17 hours – so we will have a look at how he is over the next 24 hours or so. He has trained today, and it is great to have him back.”

Bolton Wanderers boost

Jones has been a dependable player for Bolton so having him back is a boost. Whether he returns to the squad tonight will depend on how he is coping after his long travels.

He has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season and has chipped in with a single goal and an assist from the back.

The Trotters signed him in 2020 and he is under contract with the North West outfit until 2025.

He helped them gain promotion from League Two in his first year and is now aiming to get to the Championship this term.

Jones has played for the likes of Everton, Plymouth Argyle, Barnsley, Fleetwood Town, Mansfield Town and Carlisle United in the past but has made Bolton his home over the past three-and-a-half years.

He was born in Perth, Australia, before moving to the UK as a youngster. The right-back is eligible to play for Wales but chose to represent the Socceroos.

It ended up being a disappointing Asia Cup campaign for Graham Arnold’s side and they were knocked out by South Korea in the quarter-finals.

Nevertheless, Jones is now back with Bolton and can play against Cambridge if they decide to throw him back in.