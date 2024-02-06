Bolton Wanderers attacker Conor Carty has returned from his loan at Doncaster Rovers, as announced by the club on X.

Bolton Wanderers let the attacker join the League Two club on a temporary basis in the January transfer window.

Carty, 21, was due to be with Doncaster for the rest of the season but has now picked up an ACL injury.

The Trotters have confirmed on social media that he has come back for treatment.

Bolton Wanderers man returns

Carty’s injury is a blow for both Bolton and Doncaster. He played five times for Grant McCann’s side.

He spent time on loan at St Patrick’s Athletic last year and scored six goals in 41 games in all competitions for the League of Ireland outfit to boost his development.

The Trotters swooped to land him in 2022 from Premier League outfit Wolves. He has since played once for the North West outfit and has been shipped out to National League pair Gateshead and Oldham Athletic since his switch to get some experience under his belt in non-league.

Doncaster brought him in this winter to boost their attacking department as they look to rise up the fourth tier table and away from the relegation zone.

However, he has now left the Yorkshire outfit and will be fully focused on returning to the pitch as quickly and as safely as possible.

The Irishman has left behind a Donny side who drew 1-1 away at Sutton United last time out with striker Joe Ironside scoring a late penalty. McCann’s men are sat in 22nd place and are seven points above the drop zone.

As for Bolton, they are eyeing promotion to the Championship this term under Ian Evatt. They face an away trip to Cambridge United tonight.