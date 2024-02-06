Blackburn Rovers have confirmed the EFL have refused the approval of Duncan McGuire’s transfer, though they have lodged an appeal over the decision.

Blackburn Rovers’ winter pursuit of American striker McGuire was a tumultuous one. They pulled out of a move with the 23-year-old on a plane to England but ultimately struck a deal to bring him to Ewood Park on a loan-to-buy deal.

The move was announced on Rovers’ official media channels. However, it quickly became clear something was wrong.

✍️ We are delighted to unveil the signing of striker Duncan McGuire from MLS side Orlando City, subject to international clearance and visa requirements being approved. Welcome, @DuncanMcGuire5! 🇺🇸#Rovers 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 1, 2024

The Athletic reported that an administrative error had led Blackburn Rovers’ proposed deal for McGuire hanging in the balance. Now, the Championship club have issued an official communication on the matter after days of speculation.

Writing in an official club statement, Blackburn confirm their registration of McGuire has been rejected due to a club error. The striker has been allowed to remain in the UK while the EFL weigh up Rovers’ appeal decision but if it is rejected, the second-tier side will try to strike a pre-contract agreement for McGuire to sign in the summer.

Embarrassment for Rovers

There’s no hiding that this saga is an embarrassment for Blackburn Rovers. It wouldn’t be the first time an administrative error has cost them in the final stages of the transfer window either, making this an even more infuriating matter for the club’s loyal support.

Parts of the paperwork for late January 2023 deal for Lewis O’Brien were submitted beyond the deadline and after a lengthy appeal process, the move was rejected. An error on the paperwork regarding a move for Ethan Brierley saw a move fall through that same window.

If the same thing befalls the McGuire swoop, the feeling will be nothing but despair among fans. The Athletic detailed how McGuire had pushed for the move to Blackburn Rovers, and Orlando City were reluctant to sanction it given his importance to the side.

Frankly, you have to feel for the player. Time will tell how the appeal process pans out but regardless, it’s an embarrassing situation for Blackburn Rovers to be embroiled in again and highlights the issues going on behind the scenes at Ewood Park.