Birmingham City will be desperately hoping to push up the league over the second half of the season with Tony Mowbray now at the helm.

Birmingham City sit 19th in the Championship table after a dismal slide down the league. Wayne Rooney’s stint proved to be a failure and now, Mowbray is tasked with leading the Blues back up the division and away from the relegation zone.

The Championship club were able to strike some deals in the January window, hopefully aiding their bid to revive their season. Andre Dozzell joined from QPR on loan while Alex Pritchard and Seung-ho Paik signed on permanent deals.

But how does the winter business impact the Birmingham City lineup? Here, we select the strongest starting XI Mowbray can field…

Birmingham City’s strongest starting XI

Ruddy (GK)

Laird

Bielik

Sanderson

Buchanan

Dozzell

Sunjic

Miyoshi

James

Dembele

Stansfield

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

It’s tough to pick just who will be in Mowbray’s first-choice team, especially so early into his reign. However, the noticeable difference is that the Birmingham City midfield ranks now boast some impressive depth, with several players capable of holding starting roles.

John Ruddy will likely return to the side upon his return from injury, while Dion Sanderson will look to do the same. Kevin Long, Emmanuel Aiwu and Marc Roberts are also options at the heart of defence, while full-backs Ethan Laird and Lee Buchanan look like a fantastic pairing.

In midfield, things could shuffle around. Dozzell has offered a welcome presence since his arrival, operating well alongside Ivan Sunjic. New signing Paik and Juninho Bacuna are both solid options who Birmingham City fans will have little problem fielding in the starting XI though.

Koji Miyoshi and Siriki Dembele offer excitement on the wings while Jordan James and Pritchard may battle it out in that attacking midfield role. For what he has offered this season and the potential he possesses, James could be the stronger option there moving forward.

Up top, Jay Stansfield should have no issue holding onto his starting spot.