Middlesbrough were active in the January transfer window, with a handful of new arrivals and five leaving on loan or on permanent deals.

Middlesbrough secured loans for full-backs Luke Ayling and Luke Thomas from fellow Championship sides Leeds United and Leicester City. Whilst midfielder Finn Azaz signed permanently from Aston Villa following a fruitful loan spell at Plymouth Argyle in the first half of the campaign.

All three players have made their debuts for the Teessiders in recent weeks. Ayling has played 90 minutes in all three league games since making the switch from Elland Road, deputising for the injured Tommy Smith at right-back.

Similarly, Azaz has started all three games since he arrived on January 5th. Thomas made his debut at the weekend, coming off the bench in the final stages in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

Michael Carrick’s side currently occupy 12th spot in the Championship table, but are just four points off 6th. They will be eyeing a place in the play-offs come the end of the campaign and will be hoping their January recruitment has done enough to help them bridge the gap.

With that in mind, we take a look at how Middlesbrough’s winter business impacts their starting XI…

Middlesbrough’s strongest starting XI

Dieng (GK)

Ayling

Fry

van den Berg

Engel

Hackney

Howson

Jones

Azaz

McGree

Latte Lath

Despite Glover having impressed between the sticks in recent weeks, Dieng is the strongest goalkeeper at the club and has proven that in his outings prior to his international call-up and subsequent injury.

In defence, Ayling slots straight into the right-back role. Anfernee Dijksteel will provide back-up with Smith out for the season. Fry and van den Berg have formed a great defensive partnership in the back-line, with Matt Clarke proving a solid back-up option with Darragh Lenihan and Paddy McNair on the treatment table. Although Thomas has been signed due to Alex Bangura’s injury at left-back, Lukas Engel has proven his worth at the Riverside this season.

Despite Marcus Forss’ strong finishing ability, Isaiah Jones provides better width, direct running and chances created from the wide-right position. Whereas on the left Middlesbrough have lacked the spark created by Australian Riley McGree. Sam Greenwood has played out wide or up front in McGree’s absence, but he has now returned from action in the Asian Cup and is back in contention.

Although Greenwood can play as a number 10 or up front, there is no place for him here in Boro’s strongest XI. Azaz deputises in the number 10 position over the Leeds United loanee and Matt Crooks, with Emmanuel Latte Lath leading the line ahead of Coburn or Marcus Forss, especially given the latter has often played on the right under Carrick.