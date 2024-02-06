Huddersfield Town man Josh Ruffels will remain sidelined for the rest of the season after undergoing a successful hernia operation, it has been confirmed.

Huddersfield Town have been without versatile defender Ruffels since November. His last Championship outing came off the bench against Watford and the clash with Hull City a week later marked the last time he was involved in a matchday squad for the Terriers.

Ruffels had played 11 times for the club prior to being cast to the sidelines, operating as a left-back, wing-back and centre-back. However, he’s remained out since and now, the 30-year-old has seen his season brought to a premature end.

As announced by the club on their official website, Ruffels will miss the rest of Huddersfield Town’s 2023/24 campaign after undergoing surgery on a hernia. He will now go through rehabilitation from the groin and hernia issues, which are set to take longer than first thought.

In his absence

With Ruffels remaining out for the campaign, Huddersfield Town will have to fare with what they’ve got on the left-hand side. Of course, they can dip into the free agents market if they wish, but they do have the players to deal with his absence without bringing in a new face.

Versatile defender Brodie Spencer is an option on the left if needs be. Ben Jackson is a more natural option at left-back while Jaheim Headley will come into contention once fit again.

In the meantime, it will be down to Jon Worthington to pick who his preferred option on the left will be. When Ruffels returns, a new manager will likely be in place after Huddersfield Town took the decision to part ways with Darren Moore towards the end of last month.