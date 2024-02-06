, 3 candidates Port Vale must consider after parting ways with Andy Crosby

Port Vale have parted company with Andy Crosby, as announced by their official club website.

Port Vale are now in the hunt for a new manager and have a big decision to make.

They are sat in 20th position in the League One table and are only two points above the drop zone.

Here is a look at three candidates they must consider for their vacant position…

Pete Wild

He has done an impressive job at Barrow in League Two and would be ideal for Port Vale. His side have had a strong season so far and are positioned in 3rd place in the table behind big spending pair Stockport County and Wrexham as they eye promotion against the odds.

Prior to his switch to the Bluebirds, Wild had spells at Oldham Athletic and FC Halifax Town. He guided the latter to the National League play-offs back in 2022.

Mark Bonner

The 38-year-old kept Cambridge United up on the final day of the last campaign. That experience of saving a team from the drop make him a suitable candidate for the Valiants’ vacancy.

Bonner got the U’s promoted in 2021 but was sacked earlier this term after a poor run of form. He has been out of the game since the end of November and has since been weighing up his options.

Brian Barry-Murphy

He is an exciting young coach and currently manages Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad. The 45-year-old, who is from Cork, played in the Football League as a midfielder for the likes of Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday, Bury and Rochdale before retiring in 2018.

Barry-Murphy has since delved into the coaching world and held the number one job at Rochdale from 2018 to 2021. He has since been working at the Etihad Stadium.