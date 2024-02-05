Ipswich Town saw their automatic promotion hopes suffer another blow as they were defeated by Preston North End at the weekend.

Ipswich Town have seen their fantastic campaign stutter in recent weeks and over the weekend, Kieran McKenna’s side endured another tough game. They were beaten 3-0 by Preston North End in the Championship but at half time, it appeared things could’ve been much worse.

Preston, who have been struggling for consistency, started brilliantly and had the visitors 2-0 down within eight minutes. Will Keane opened the scoring with five minutes on the clock before a George Edmundson own goal made it two.

Keane then netted a second later in the half, sending Ipswich Town into the break 3-0 down and with plenty of work to do.

McKenna switched things up at the break by introducing deadline day signing Kieffer Moore in place of Kayden Jackson. The starting striker had incredibly limited service but the physical outlet of Moore offered more of a presence at the top of the pitch, and it paid off later on.

Moore would score twice to bring the score back to 3-2 but ultimately, Ipswich Town left with nothing to show for their efforts. The new striker’s performance didn’t go unnoticed though, with the EADT scoring him an EADT. Reporter Alex Jones stated Moore ‘should’ve started’ in hindsight, writing:

“Should’ve started, in hindsight. Offered so much in the final third, showcasing his physicality and his athleticism. Did well for both his goals, albeit that they were from close range, and put in a complete performance during his time on the pitch. Could’ve won a penalty, and had chances to score more than one. Won more duels in the second half that anyone else managed across the entire game.”

McKenna’s new starting striker

While Moore was on the bench at the weekend, the general feeling is that he will be the go-to man up top in the absence of George Hirst. And, after scoring twice on his second Ipswich Town debut, few will argue that anyone else should be in the starting XI at striker.

His physicality and aerial ability is just about unmatched when compared against strikers at this level. Two goals in his opening 45 minutes indicate the Welshman could enjoy a seriously fruitful spell with the Tractor Boys over the remainder of the season too.

Ipswich Town are in dire need of an upturn in form though. Leeds United and Southampton’s continued success leaves them 4th in the Championship table and if they’re to stay in the fight for automatic promotion, Town need to arrest this run of one win in eight.