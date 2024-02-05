QPR are close to signing attacking midfielder Lucas Andersen on a free transfer, as per a report by Danish news outlet Tipsbladet.

QPR are poised to land the Denmark international to bolster their ranks ahead of the rest of this season as they look to preserve their Championship status.

Andersen, 29, is available for nothing following the recent termination of his contract at Aab.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Tipsbladet, he is set to land a ‘work permit’ this week to secure his switch to England.

QPR close in on new face

Andersen worked with QPR boss Marti Cifuentes at Aab and will now reunite with him in London if a deal gets over the line.

He will give the Hoops more competition and depth in their attacking department and should help ease the pressure off Ilias Chair and Chris Willock.

The Aalborg-born man started his career with his current club and broke into their first-team as a youngster before Ajax snapped him up in 2012.

Andersen went on to play 54 times for the Dutch giants and chipped in with five goals, as well as being a regular for their B team during his time in Amsterdam.

He then moved to Switzerland for three years to play for Grasshoppers before Aab lured him back to his boyhood team in 2019.

QPR are sat in 22nd place in the second tier table and are three points from safety. They will hope the likes of Millwall, Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Stoke City can be dragged into relegation trouble as they battle it out at the bottom with Yorkshire trio Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United.

The R’s won 2-1 away at Blackburn over the weekend after goals by Chair and Joe Hodge.