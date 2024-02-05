Leicester City failed with a late move to sign Gil Vicente centre-back Gabriel Pereira, a report from Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte has claimed.

Leicester City sit a commanding position at the top of the Championship table, but they would have been hoping to bolster their ranks in January regardless. Plenty of players were linked but no new faces arrived at the King Power Stadium.

Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi was on the radar all month and looked to be inbound. However, a move collapsed late on.

Now, it has emerged that the Foxes saw another late approach fail to materialise into a deal. Writing for UOL Esporte, Brazilian reporter Bruno Andrade states that Leicester City tried to pry centre-back Gabriel Pereira away from Gil Vicente late in the window.

The Portuguese top-flight side held firm though, resisting the Championship leaders’ interest. Pereira was viewed as an alternative to Lucas Beraldo, who was a Foxes target before he moved to PSG. A deal could be revived in the summer but Gil Vicente were unwilling to sanction a winter move.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

One for the summer?

If Leicester City are back in the transfer market for another centre-back in the summer, Pereira could be one to revisit. It seems Gil Vicente will be more receptive to a deal then, which makes sense given that they’ll have more time to source a replacement.

It could be that the Foxes need another option at the back too. Callum Doyle is only in on loan from Manchester City, though he’s been more of a left-back option. Jannik Vestergaard’s contract is up as well, so there could be room for one of two to join Enzo Maresca’s ranks.

Pereira’s stock has risen over his year with Gil Vicente. He’s played 19 times across all competitions this season, chipping in with two goals while holding down a regular starting spot in Portugal.