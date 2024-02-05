Portsmouth forward Kusini Yengi could be back in the squad this weekend following his return from the Asian Cup, Richard Hughes has said.

Portsmouth have had to fare without summer signing Yengi for a couple of spells this season. He spent around two months out through injury in the early stages of the campaign and at the start of the New Year, he jetted out to Qatar to link up with Australia for the Asian Cup.

As a result of his stint with the Socceroos, the 25-year-old has missed seven League One games. Yengi played twice in the competition but watched on from the bench as they were knocked out by South Korea in the quarter-finals last week.

Australia’s exit from the tournament has freed Yengi to return to England, and it might not be long before he’s back in blue.

Speaking to The News, Portsmouth sporting director Richard Hughes issued the latest on the forward. He confirmed that while they will keep an eye on jetlag, Pompey will have Yengi back in the group this week and he could be involved against Carlisle United this weekend.

“Kas is back in the country now,” he said. “He got on a flight very quickly after their defeat to South Korea on Friday and will be back in with the group this week.

“All things being equal, he should be available for selection on Saturday.

“We’re just going to have to keep an eye on jetlag and protect him a little after being in a different time zone for a period of time.”

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

A welcome comeback

Whilst Yengi hasn’t necessarily been the first name on the team sheet at Portsmouth this season, his return will be a welcome one for John Mousinho. He’s managed an impressive seven goals and two assists in 17 games for Pompey thus far, with the vast majority of his league appearances coming as a substitute.

He’s had strong competition for a starting spot with Colby Bishop holding down the place up top. He’s shown on plenty of occasions that he’s got the attributes to be a real handful at this level though, with an eye-catching display against Bolton Wanderers’ strong defence back in December perhaps best encapsulating that.

Yengi will be keen to find form upon his return to Fratton Park as Portsmouth look to seal a Championship return. Mousinho’s side are top of the League One table but Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United are all keeping pace.