Plymouth Argyle claimed a valuable win over the weekend, defeating Swansea city 1-0 to earn their first away win of the Championship campaign.

Plymouth Argyle have enjoyed a strong start to life under Ian Foster and they made it five games without defeat at the weekend. The Pilgrims emerged 1-0 victors in their Championship clash with Swansea City, and it was a sweet day at the office for many reasons.

The win marked Argyle’s first away win of the league campaign. It lifts a big weight off the shoulders of Foster’s team, as they’ve been largely reliant on their home form to this point.

Secondly, it was star forward Morgan Whittaker who scored the decisive goal on his return to his former club. He swept home after a smart set-piece from Plymouth Argyle to come back to haunt the Swans, who didn’t offer him many first-team chances during his time in South Wales.

There were a string of solid performances from Foster’s players, and one who garnered more praise was loan midfielder Darko Gyabi. He put in another reliable display in the middle of the park as he continues to kick on away from parent club Leeds United.

Plymouth Live scored his performance a 7/10, with reporter Chris Errington ruing that he will be ineligible to face Leeds in the FA Cup replay this week. He wrote:

“The 19-year-old loan signing brought good energy and ball-winning ability to the centre of Argyle’s midfield. He will have to miss the FA Cup fourth round replay against Leeds United at Home Park on Tuesday because it it against his parent club Leeds United which is a shame because he has shown plenty of promise in his three Championship games so far.”

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Just what Gyabi needs

Gyabi had long been viewed as a bright prospect at Leeds United. He arrived from Manchester City boasting solid potential and some eye-catching attributes but ultimately, he hasn’t been able to have an impact at first-team level just yet.

Upon his loan move to Plymouth Argyle, it would have been hoped he could develop and then push for a senior role at Elland Road upon returning. Based off his current performances for the Home Park outfit, Gyabi looks to be on the right path to doing just that.

He’s been a reliable performer in the middle of the park for Foster and his abilities were on display over the weekend. While he’ll miss the Leeds United tie in the week, Gyabi will be keen to return to the starting XI against Sunderland at the weekend as Argyle look to push on from 15th in the Championship table.