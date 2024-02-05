Bolton Wanderers new boy Nathanael Ogbeta has said he wants to be part of ‘something special’ following his loan move from Swansea City.

Bolton Wanderers swooped to land the left-back on a temporary deal running until the end of the season during the January transfer window.

Ogbeta, 22, scored on his debut for Ian Evatt’s side away at Carlisle United.

He has settled in well to life back in the North West and has said, as per a report by The Bolton News: “I have had so many kind and warm messages, not just from the players but from the fans and I am so grateful. Even before the (Carlisle) game, they were already sending me those.

“I try not to look into it too much, it is nice to see what the fans are saying but this is just the beginning. I can’t get too excited, there is so much work that needs to be done and I am just hoping we can create more special memories.”

He added: “I have seen loads of players in the past getting promotions and I would love to get one on my CV.

“I would love to be part of something special. Obviously, I can’t guarantee what is going to happen in the future but all I know is that while I am here, I want to give my all for the fans, the club and the manager and hope that I will be part of something special while I am here.”

Bolton Wanderers man on life since Swansea switch

Ogbeta rose up through the academy ranks at Manchester City and was a regular for the Premier League outfit at various youth levels before heading out the exit door in January 2021.

Shrewsbury Town lured him away from the Etihad Stadium and he went on to become a key player for the Shrews in the third tier, playing 58 matches in all competitions.

His performances at New Meadow earned him a move up a league in 2022 when Swansea signed him on a two-and-a-half year deal. However, he hasn’t been able to make an impact with the Welsh outfit.

Ogbeta was loaned out to Peterborough United last term and helped the Posh reach the play-offs under Darren Ferguson. However, he returned to his parent club last summer and ended up staying beyond the deadline of the last window.