Plymouth Argyle enjoyed a fruitful January transfer window, bringing in a selection of new players while keeping the star men at Home Park too.

Plymouth Argyle boss Ian Foster oversaw a successful first window at Home Park. While interest in star man Morgan Whittaker was resisted, all of Alfie Devine, Darko Gyabi, Ashley Phillips and Lino Sousa signed on loan alongside permanent additions Matthew Sorinola and Adam Forshaw.

Plenty have impressed for the Pilgrims of late, with some of the new additions among them. However, another who has caught the eye is defender Brendan Galloway. He’s found a regular starting spot in Foster’s back three and with his deal up in the summer, the 27-year-old has earned himself a future with the club.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

A warranted contract extension

Galloway’s time at Plymouth Argyle hasn’t been the easiest. He’s had injury problems over his career and they have persisted in his two-and-a-half years in Devon. The 27-year-old is fit at the moment though, and he’s proven himself as a valuable asset in the starting XI.

In the backline alongside earlier mentioned new signing Phillips and Lewis Gibson, Galloway has been putting in some really assured performances. This was the case again in the weekend win over Swansea City, playing the full 90 minutes for the fifth consecutive.

His deal is up at the end of this season and earlier in the campaign, many may have thought that the logical decision would be for him to move on from the Championship club. However, Galloway has played his way into the team and in his current form, he likely won’t be dropping out of it any time soon.

To reflect his value to Plymouth Argyle and reward him for his recent form, the former Everton man should be handed the contract extension his performances have warranted. Tying him down to a new deal would give the defender a sense of security over his future, allowing him to stay fully focused on his flourishing game under Foster and co.

January is out of the way so attention will likely turn to contracts sooner rather than later. When it does, Galloway’s name should be atop the renewals list.