Ipswich Town fell to a 3-2 defeat against Preston North End at the weekend, continuing their poor run of form in the Championship.

Ipswich Town have had a tough few weeks, there’s no hiding that. They’ve won only one of their last eight Championship games and were dumped out of the FA Cup by Maidstone United last month, making for a challenging spell at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys were in a bad way at half time on Saturday afternoon too. A Will Keane brace and a George Edmundson own-goal had them 3-0 down away to Preston North End. They were ultimately able to pull it back to 3-2, but a dismal first half gave them too much work to do and ultimately, they were condemned to defeat at Deepdale.

However, while they came up short in their second half fightback, there were signs for encouragement. Winter signing Kieffer Moore scored both goals for Ipswich Town, and creative star Leif Davis was involved in both. First, his floated cross was powered home by Moore at the back post before the left-back’s header back across the box lead to a goalmouth scramble, with the Welshman on hand to net his second.

It came as a sign of encouragement on a tough day for Ipswich Town, and it could be a sign of what’s to come between Davis and Moore.

‘We have that connection’

After just a matter of days and one half of Championship action, Davis and Moore look as though they could strike up a fruitful link. The new striker has already spoken highly of the former Leeds United man, recently saying (quotes via the EADT):

“I have watched a lot of his clips and spoke to him beforehand. Every time Leif gets the ball my eyes light up because I know what he wants to do and he knows what I want to do. We have that connection.”

It’s certainly a recipe for success. Davis has been a creative threat on the left ever since joining Ipswich Town and this season, he has 13 assists to his name in 26 league games. He’s a potent deliverer from set-pieces and can whip in dangerous crosses from any position on his wing.

With a target like Moore in the box, we could see Davis notching a fair few assists for the Bournemouth loanee over the second half of the season. Or, his deliveries combined with Moore’s almost unmatched aerial presence could bring other attackers such as Conor Chaplin, Nathan Broadhead, Ali Al-Hamadi and more into play, picking up the pieces as the latter nearly did before Moore thrashed home the second at the weekend.

In the bid to turn around this poor form and revive the fight for automatic promotion, the new link up could cause serious problems for Championship defenders. Moore will be licking his lips at the prospect of powering home more Davis crosses and their first outing together suggests it could be a regular sight over the rest of the season.

Ipswich Town are now 4th in the Championship table, two points off the top two.