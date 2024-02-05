Charlton Athletic named Nathan Jones as their new manager on Sunday, bringing him in as the permanent replacement for Michael Appleton.

Charlton Athletic are already on their third manager of the season. They parted ways with Dean Holden back in August and duly replaced him with Appleton, who was unable to turn things around at The Valley and ultimately saw himself relieved of his duties on January 23rd.

Curtis Fleming oversaw first-team matters in the meantime but over the weekend, Nathan Jones was named as the new permanent boss in South London. It marks his return to the dugout following a dismal stint in the Premier League with Southampton last season and sees him reunite with the club he started his coaching journey.

The Welshman spent just under a year with Charlton Athletic from 2012 to 2013. He held a role as a professional development coach with the U21s. Now, he’s tasked with turning things around at a first-team level, and he’s well-equipped to do just that.

Bringing the good times back

There’s no hiding that recent years have been tough for Charlton Athletic. Ownership situations have been volatile and while there was the joy of the Championship return for the 2019/20 season, they’ve not been able to really battle it out towards the top end of the table for a couple of years now.

That has led to a steep decline this season with some unsuccessful managerial appointments. The Addicks are 19th in the League One table and only three points clear of the drop, so there’s no ignoring the reality that they are embroiled in a relegation battle.

However, under Jones, they can start to look up again. The 50-year-old has seen his stock drop significantly since that Southampton stint, but it was an extremely difficult situation on the south coast and ultimately, it was one that saw Jones emerge from in a bad light. He drew criticism given that it was another tough spell after finding joy with Luton Town too.

At The Valley though, there is reason to be encouraged. At a club with lower expectations than two of Jones’ former clubs Southampton and Stoke City, he can really focus on turning things around his way. His previous time with Charlton’s academy means he should have a strong understanding of how valuable the club’s youth ranks are and just how important they could be to reviving the Addicks’ fortunes.

His time at Luton showed how he can build a rapport between himself, the squad and the fans too. Southampton and Stoke fans can’t say they shared that feeling but at a club desperate for a shining light, Jones can be that.

The pairing of Jones and Charlton Athletic has the potential to revive the manager’s career while finally bringing good times back to The Valley. By no means will it be overnight and if it goes wrong, it could get ugly for both. However, if Jones can get the most of a talented squad and the club can build a clear vision for the future, the struggles of recent years could be left in the past.

The latter will be down to the club hierachy though, which is where fans have been let down plenty of times before.