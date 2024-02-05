The72’s writers offer their Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City prediction ahead of the FA Cup clash on Wednesday.

Nottingham Forest are fighting for survival in the Premier League. They drew 1-1 away at AFC Bournemouth last time out.

As for Bristol City, they lost 1-0 at home to Leeds United in their last Championship clash. The Robins are sat in 14th position in the table.

Liam Manning’s side beat West Ham 1-0 in the last round of the FA Cup. They then held Forest to a 0-0 draw to earn a replay at the City Ground.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Bristol City have been in poor form over recent times. They are winless in their last five games in all competitions and have won only one in their last nine outings.

“The Robins are lacking a cutting edge going forward. Nakhi Wells doesn’t have the pace he used to, and Scott Twine is currently out injured.

“Nottingham Forest’s focus will be on the Premier League but they will believe they have a good opportunity to have a cup run. A home tie against Manchester United awaits the winner.”

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“You have to think the Premier League quality shines through here. Yes, the City Ground hasn’t been the fortress it has been previously, but Bristol City are in poor form and Nottingham Forest should have more than enough to progress.

“The Robins have turned it on against stern opponents in the cup this season but I just can’t see them getting a win here, not in their recent form. They’ve been unconvincing at best and Forest have shown how dangerous they can be on their day.

“Don’t rule out a result for the visitors, but I will be backing Forest to emerge victorious.”

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City prediction: 2-0