, Newcastle United winger attracted EFL interest before the transfer deadline

Newcastle United winger Amadou Diallo attracted interest from EFL clubs before the end of the January transfer window, as per a report by NewcastleWorld.

Newcastle United have a decision to make regarding the youngster’s long-term future at St James’ Park.

Diallo, 20, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in the summer.

NewcastleWorld claim clubs wanted him before the deadline last week but nothing materialised in the end.

The likes of Adam Murphy, Jordan Hackett and Joe White have also been mentioned as other players who are said to have had admirers from elsewhere this winter. League Two pair Stockport County and Crewe Alexandra were linked with the latter last month, as per the Shields Gazette.

Newcastle United man attracted EFL interest

A loan or permanent exit to the EFL would have suited Diallo. He would have been able to get some regular game time under his belt and potentially put himself in the shop window.

The Londoner rose up through the academy ranks at West Ham and was a regular for the Hammers at various different youth levels.

He was handed his first professional deal with the London club back in 2020 but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side.

Diallo left the London Stadium in 2022 before linking up with Newcastle. He made his first-team debut for the Toon Army off the bench against Chelsea back in November.

However, he hasn’t played for Eddie Howe’s side since then and it remains to be seen whether he will still be with them in the next campaign.

Newcastle have a few youngsters out on loan right now such as Matthew Bondswell at Newport County, Kell Watts at Wigan Athletic and Harrison Ashby at Swansea City.